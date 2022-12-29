Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022 

Birmingham City will host Hull City at St. Andrew's on Friday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have had mixed results this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were soundly beaten 3-0 by league leaders Burnley in their game on Wednesday as they were rather toothless in attack, managing just two shots in the entirety of the game.

Birmingham City sit 15th in the league table with 32 points from 24 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Hull City have endured a rather poor campaign and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone with half of the season now gone. They played out a 1-1 draw against 10-man Blackpool in their last game, with Oscar Estupiñan scoring a second-half leveler to end his eight-game goal drought.

The Tigers sit 21st in the league table, with just 27 points picked so far. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Friday.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 meetings between Birmingham City and Hull City. The hosts have won 27 of those games, while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 20 draws between the two sides.

The home side have picked up a 2-0 in the last two meetings between the two sides, ending a six-game winless run in this fixture.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 41.

Birmingham have played out eight draws in the league this season. Only Luton Town (9) and Rotherham United (9) have drawn more.

The Tigers have conceded 19 goals on the road in the league, the third-highest in the English second-tier.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction

Birmingham have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They, however, beat Reading 3-2 in their last home game, ending a three-game winless run on home turf and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

Hull City have drawn their last five games across all competitions and are now without a win in their last six games on the bounce game. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five league games and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Hull City

Birmingham City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of Hull's last seven matches)

