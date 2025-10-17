Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Birmingham City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 10 clash on Saturday. The game will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Wrexham before the international break a fortnight ago. They went into half-time trailing to George Dobson's 13th-minute strike. Patrick Roberts equalized in the opening seconds of the second half.

Hull, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Sheffield United. Babajide Akintola broke the deadlock at the half-hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The victory left The Tigers in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from nine games. Birmingham are directly below them in the table, level on the same number of points.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 76th meeting between the two sides. Birmingham City were victorious 28 times, Hull City were victorious 25 times while 22 games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Hull's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Birmingham have won just one of their last seven competitive games, losing four games in this run.

Six of Birmingham's eight games to produce a winner this term have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction

Birmingham City have done much better in front of their fans than on their travels this season, with 66% of their 12 ponts this season coming in home games.

Hull City, on the other hand, have the worst away record in the league, having garnered just two points from four away games. They also have the joint-worst away defensive record with eight goals conceded on their travels. However, the Yorkshire outfit have lost on just one of their last six visits to this ground (three draws).

Ad

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Hull City

Birmingham City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More