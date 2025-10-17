Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025 

Birmingham City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 10 clash on Saturday. The game will be played at St. Andrew's Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Wrexham before the international break a fortnight ago. They went into half-time trailing to George Dobson's 13th-minute strike. Patrick Roberts equalized in the opening seconds of the second half.
Hull, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Sheffield United. Babajide Akintola broke the deadlock at the half-hour mark and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The victory left The Tigers in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from nine games. Birmingham are directly below them in the table, level on the same number of points.
Birmingham City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 76th meeting between the two sides. Birmingham City were victorious 28 times, Hull City were victorious 25 times while 22 games ended in draws.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.
- Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Eight of Hull's last nine games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Birmingham have won just one of their last seven competitive games, losing four games in this run.
- Six of Birmingham's eight games to produce a winner this term have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction
Birmingham City have done much better in front of their fans than on their travels this season, with 66% of their 12 ponts this season coming in home games.
Hull City, on the other hand, have the worst away record in the league, having garnered just two points from four away games. They also have the joint-worst away defensive record with eight goals conceded on their travels. However, the Yorkshire outfit have lost on just one of their last six visits to this ground (three draws).
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Hull City
Birmingham City vs Hull City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals