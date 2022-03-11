Birmingham City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Separated by just three points and two places in the EFL Championship table, Birmingham City and Hull City lock horns at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will be seeking to turn the tables on the Tigers after failing to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2018.

Birmingham City returned to winning ways last weekend as they saw off Bristol City 2-1 away from home.

Prior to that, they were on a three-match winless run, picking up one draw and losing two in that time.

With 40 points from 36 games, Birmingham City are currently 18th in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Hull City failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

This followed a 3-0 victory at Peterborough United on February 26 which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

With 37 points from 36 games, the Tigers are currently 20th in the league table, two spots adrift of Saturday’s hosts.

Birmingham City vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Birmingham City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 68 meetings between the sides. Hull City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while 19 games have ended in draws.

Birmingham City Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Hull City Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Birmingham City vs Hull City Team News

Birmingham City

Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Troy Deeney and George Friend are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Troy Deeney, George Friend

Suspended: None

Hull City

The Tigers remain without Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter and Andrew Cannon, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter, Andrew Cannon

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Neil Etheridge; Jordan Graham, Ivan Sunjic, Kristian Pedersen, Jeremie Bela; Tahith Chong, Ryan Woods, Gary Gardner, Juninho Bacuna; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Onel Hernandez.

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matt Ingram, Di'Shon Bernard, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob Greaves, Regan Slater, Richie Smallwood, Tom Huddlestone, Brandon Fleming, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Tyler Smith

Birmingham City vs Hull City Prediction

With just three points between the sides in the league table, we expect a cagey affair at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday. While they both head into the game in similar form, we are backing Hull City to extend their dominance in the recent history of this fixture and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Hull City

