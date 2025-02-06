Birmingham City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Birmingham City lock horns with Newcastle United on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. Both sides are in the top half of their respective leagues.

Chris Davis' Birmingham are fresh off a 1-0 win at Stevanage in the Football League Trophy quarter-final in midweek. Jay Stansfield's 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Broadhall Way,

In the Cup, the League One leaders beat Lincoln City 2-1 at home in the third round in January, having opened their campaign with a 2-1 win at Blackpool in December. Ayumu Yokoyama and Lyndon Dykes scored either side of the break, rendering Jovon Makama's 90th-minute penalty for Lincoln academic.

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's Newcastle are coming off a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final in midweek, advancing to the final with a 4-0 aggregate win. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon scored in either half to eliminate the Gunners.

In the FA Cup, the Magpies beat Bromley 3-1 at home in their campaign opener last month. Following Cameron Congreve's surprise eighth-minute opener for the visitors, Howe's side scored three times without reply to seal their passage to the next round.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Birmingham-Newcastle FA Cup clash at St. Andrews:

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 111 meetings across competitions, Newcastle lead Birmingham 46-33, with their last clash being a goalless draw in the Championship at Birmingham in March 2017.

Birmingham are winless in eight games across competitions in the fixture, losing five.

The Blues are unbeaten in 13 home games across competitions, winning 11.

The Magpies are on a five-game winning run across competitions on the road.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: W-W-W-D-W; Newcastle: W-L-W-L-W

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United prediction

The two sides have fared well in their respective leagues, with Birmingham looking good for a Championship return, while Newcastle are within touching distance of the top-four in the Premier League.

The Magpies have a dominant head-to-head record against Birmingham, who have beaten Newcastle just once in 15 meetings across competitions, losing seven. That win came in the FA Cup, a third-round replay in 2007, but the Blues are winless in 10 games in the competition against Premier League sides.

With Howe's side being on a roll, especially away from home, they should have too much firepower for the League One leaders.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Newcastle United

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United betting tips

Tip-1: Newcastle to win

Tip-2: Newcastle to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

