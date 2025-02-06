Birmingham City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February, 2025

Birmingham City lock horns with Newcastle United on Saturday for a place in the FA Cup fifth round. Both sides are in the top half of their respective leagues.
Chris Davis' Birmingham are fresh off a 1-0 win at Stevanage in the Football League Trophy quarter-final in midweek. Jay Stansfield's 83rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides at Broadhall Way,
In the Cup, the League One leaders beat Lincoln City 2-1 at home in the third round in January, having opened their campaign with a 2-1 win at Blackpool in December. Ayumu Yokoyama and Lyndon Dykes scored either side of the break, rendering Jovon Makama's 90th-minute penalty for Lincoln academic.
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe's Newcastle are coming off a 2-0 home win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final in midweek, advancing to the final with a 4-0 aggregate win. Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon scored in either half to eliminate the Gunners.
In the FA Cup, the Magpies beat Bromley 3-1 at home in their campaign opener last month. Following Cameron Congreve's surprise eighth-minute opener for the visitors, Howe's side scored three times without reply to seal their passage to the next round.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Birmingham-Newcastle FA Cup clash at St. Andrews:
Birmingham City vs Newcastle United head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 111 meetings across competitions, Newcastle lead Birmingham 46-33, with their last clash being a goalless draw in the Championship at Birmingham in March 2017.
- Birmingham are winless in eight games across competitions in the fixture, losing five.
- The Blues are unbeaten in 13 home games across competitions, winning 11.
- The Magpies are on a five-game winning run across competitions on the road.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Birmingham: W-W-W-D-W; Newcastle: W-L-W-L-W
Birmingham City vs Newcastle United prediction
The two sides have fared well in their respective leagues, with Birmingham looking good for a Championship return, while Newcastle are within touching distance of the top-four in the Premier League.
The Magpies have a dominant head-to-head record against Birmingham, who have beaten Newcastle just once in 15 meetings across competitions, losing seven. That win came in the FA Cup, a third-round replay in 2007, but the Blues are winless in 10 games in the competition against Premier League sides.
With Howe's side being on a roll, especially away from home, they should have too much firepower for the League One leaders.
Prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Newcastle United
Birmingham City vs Newcastle United betting tips
Tip-1: Newcastle to win
Tip-2: Newcastle to keep a clean sheet: No (They have had just one clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)