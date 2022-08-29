Birmingham City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23 

Birmingham City will host Norwich City at St Andrew's on Tuesday night in the Championship.

The Blues have struggled after a decent start to the season. They were beaten 2-0 by newly promoted Rotherham United in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. Birmingham have picked up just five points from six games this season and sit 21st in the league table.

Norwich, meanwhile, have found form of late after struggling early on in the season. They picked up a 1-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday, with Josh Sargent scoring the winner midway through the second half. The visitors are sixth in the league table with ten points.

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

There have been 73 meetings between Birmingham and Norwich. The hosts have won 27 of those games, while Norwich have won 23 There have been 23 draws between the two teams.

Birmingham and Norwich last faced off in the second round of the Carabao Cup earlier this month, which the Canaries won on penalties.

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Norwich City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Team News

Birmingham City

Przemyslaw Placheta is out with a shin injury and will not play this week. Maxim Colin came off with a knock against Rotherham United on Saturday and is a doubt for this one, alongside Jonathan Leko.

Injured: Przemyslaw Placheta

Doubtful: Maxim Colin, Jonathan Leko

Suspended: None

Unavailablility: None

Norwich City

Liam Gibbs came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Meanwhile, Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Jakob Sorensen and Dimitris Giannoulis are out with injuriy.

Injured: Sam McCallum, Isaac Hayden, Jakob Sorensen, Dimitris Giannoulis

Doubtful: Liam Gibbs

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Predicted XIs

Birmingham City (3-5-2): John Ruddy; Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson, Auston Trusty; Josh Williams, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan James, George Hall, Jordan Graham; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Norwich City (4-3-3): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele, Grant Hanley, Sam Bryan; Keiran Dowell, Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez; Danel Sinani, Onel Hernandez, Josh Sargent

Birmingham City vs Norwich City Prediction

The Blues are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last five games across competitions. Four of their five points in the league this season have come at home, so they will hope to maximise their home advantage on Tuesday.

Norwich, meanwhile, have won their last three games in the league and are in much better form than their midweek opponents. The Canaries should win this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Norwich City

