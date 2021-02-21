Birmingham City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Norwich City have a great chance to cement their position at the top of the EFL Championship table as they travel to take on Birmingham City on Tuesday.
Birmingham City survived a few late scares to pick up a win against Sheffield Wednesday in the weekend. This was just the Blues' second win in their last 15 matches. Scott Hogan scored the winner for Aitor Karanka's side in the 63rd minute.
Gary Gardner was their best player on the pitch and Karanka will want him to deliver more of the same when they take on top of the table Norwich City. Teemu Pukki was on target for the Canaries as they saw off Rotherham United in a hard-fought encounter.
Brentford and Swansea lost their respective games at the weekend giving Daniel Farke's men the opportunity to pull away and they will be glad to have pocketed all three points. But Norwich will need to be sharper in front of goal as they were rather wasteful against Rotherham.
Daniel Farke stressed on the importance of not resting on their laurels at this point of the season despite their seven point lead at the top and said:
"We are three points closer, but there’s still a long way to go. The table is not important at the moment, points are. Right now with 64 points, we wouldn’t even make it into the play-offs. So we have to make sure we win 80 points to secure our place in the play-offs and then we’ll try and pick up some more points to improve our position.
Birmingham City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head
Norwich City have been the dominant side between the two in their last 10 encounters. The Canaries have lost just once in their previous 10 outings against Birmingham City and have won five. Birmingham City have won just once while four matches have ended as draws.
The last time these two sides locked horns was in October in the corresponding league fixture and Norwich City won the game 1-0.
Birmingham City form guide: D-L-L-L-W
Norwich City form guide: D-L-L-W-W
Birmingham City vs Norwich City Team News
Birmingham City
Sam Cosgrove wasn't involved against Sheffield Wednesday and is a doubt here. Harlee Deen returned and started the game against Sheffield Wednesday. Aitor Karanka does not have any other injury concerns.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: Sam Cosgrove
Suspensions: None
Norwich City
Michael McGovern and Sam Byram continue to be unavailable for the Canaries. Jordan Hugill was available for selection against Rotherham United. Marco Stiepermann has been training with the u-23s and could make a return to the matchday squad on Tuesday.
Injuries: Michael McGovern and Sam Byram
Doubtful: Marco Stiepermann
Suspensions: None
Birmingham City vs Norwich City Predicted Lineups
Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Neil Etheridge (GK); Kristian Pedersen, Harlee Deen, Clarke-Salter, Maxime Colin; Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardner; Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela; Scott Hogan
Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki
Birmingham City vs Norwich City Prediction
Birmingham City have won just two of their last 15 matches while Norwich City have won all of their last three matches and are top of the table. The Canaries will be able to pick up a comfortable victory at St. Andrew's if they can be clinical in front of goal.
Prediction: Birmingham City 0-2 Norwich CityPublished 21 Feb 2021, 17:30 IST