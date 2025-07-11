Birmingham City vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Birmingham City will square off with Sevilla at the Estádio Algarve in a friendly on Saturday. Birmingham will get their pre-season underway with this match, while Los Nervionenses will also play for the first time since May.

Birmingham won the Football League One last season and returned to the EFL Championship. They concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a five-game winning streak.

Palanganas concluded their 2024-25 La Liga campaign on a two-game losing streak. They avoided relegation to the Segunda Division by just one point, as they finished 17th in the La Liga standings. They played Wydad Casablanca in a friendly in Morocco in May and registered a 1-0 away win.

Birmingham City vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Blues have met Spanish teams seven times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the erstwhile Fairs Cup. They have two wins in these games while suffering four losses.

Los Nervionenses have a notable history against English teams, winning 10 of the 28 meetings.

Birmingham have suffered just one loss in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Palanganas, meanwhile, have registered just two wins in their last 12 games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The Blues have kept four clean sheets in their last six games.

Los Nervionenses have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six games in all competitions.

Birmingham won five of their six friendlies in the preseason in 2024.

Palanganas had three wins and three losses in six preseason friendlies last season, which included a 4-1 loss to Liverpool.

Birmingham City vs Sevilla Prediction

The Blues concluded last season on a six-game unbeaten streak and will look to build on that form in the preseason. They had lost just one of their preseason games in 2024, and that defeat was registered in Austria against Paderborn.

New signings Kyogo Furuhashi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Tommy Doyle, and James Beadle are in contention to start here.

Palanganas suffered back-to-back losses in their last two games in La Liga last season but wrapped up the season with a narrow win over Wydad Casablanca. They will play for the first time under new manager Matias Almeyda.

Both teams will play for the first time since May and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind, we back them to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Sevilla

Birmingham City vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

