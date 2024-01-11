Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Birmingham City will host Swansea City at the St Andrew's Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent weeks, prompting the dismissal of head coach Wayne Rooney mere months after his appointment. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hull City in the FA Cup last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways under new boss Tony Mowbray this weekend.

Birmingham City sit 20th in the league table with 28 points from 26 matches. They are four points behind their weekend opponents in 16th place and will aim to reduce that gap with maximum points on Saturday.

Swansea City have also had their struggles of late and have now appointed Luke Williams as the new manager as they look to make a late push for the promotion playoffs. The new boss took charge of his game last weekend, leading the Swans to a 2-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup, with Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 45th meeting between Birmingham and Swansea. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 10 times.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Five of the Blues' seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction

Birmingham are on a six-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last four home games and will be looking to snap that streak this weekend.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five matches. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Saturday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Swansea City

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Birmingham City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams at the St Andrew's Stadium have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)