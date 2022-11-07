Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022

Birmingham City will host Swansea City at the St. Andrew's Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (November 8).

The Swans are on a three-game winless run and will be keen to end this dry spell in midweek.

Birmingham continued to climb towards the top half of the Championship table with a 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday. They are unbeaten in three games, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

With 27 points from 19 games, Birmingham are 11th in the standings but could rise as high as seventh place with all three points on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Swansea fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic last time out. They have now not won in their last three outings, claiming two draws and losing once since a 2-0 win over Cardiff City on October 23. Swansea are ninth in the league standings, claiming 29 points from 19 games.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 41 meetings, Birmingham boast a superior record in this fixture.

Swansea have picked up ten wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Birmingham are unbeaten in four games against the Swans, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in July 2020.

Swansea are without a win in their last three away games, losing twice and drawing one.

Birmingham are unbeaten in five home games since a 2-1 loss against Norwich City in August.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction

With two points separating the two teams in the standings, a cagey affair could ensue. Birmingham have put together a fine run of form at home in recent weeks and should come out victorious.

Prediction: Birmingham City 2-1 Swansea City

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Birmingham

Tip 2: First to score - Birmingham (Swansea have conceded first in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

