Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see Birmingham City host Swansea City on Saturday.

Birmingham City have been in abysmal form lately as they have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They played out a goalless draw against Huddersfield Town last time out, extending their winless run to seven games.

The Blues currently sit 19th in the league with just 13 points from 13 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend when they host the Swans.

Swansea City are in better form than their hosts ahead of Saturday's clash. They have lost just once in their last five games.

The Swans picked up an impressive 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday as they came from behind to pick up all three points.

Swansea City are 15th in the Championship table with 17 points. With just four points from the promotion spots, they will be looking to win at the weekend as they target top-flight status again.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The game on Saturday will be the 40th meeting between Birmingham City and Swansea City. The hosts have won 19 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 10 of them. There have been 10 draws between both sides.

The two sides last met in the Championship last season with Birmingham City winning 1-0.

Birmingham City Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Swansea City Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Team News

Birmingham City

Maxime Colin came off injured against West Bromwich Albion last weekend and is expected to miss out on Saturday. Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge missed the last game against West Brom and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Maxime Colin

Doubtful: Neil Etheridge

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Michael Obafemi is the only absentee from Russell Martin's team ahead of their game at the weekend. The striker continues his spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Injured: Michael Obafemi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson, George Friend; Kristian Pedersen, Ryan Woods, Ivan Sunjic, Gary Gardener, Jordan Graham; Tahith Chong, Lucas Jutkiewicz

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Rhys Williams, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction

Birmingham City have failed to win any of their last seven league games and their struggles have been particularly marked by an inability to score goals. They have failed to score in their last six games and have conceded nine goals in that period.

Swansea City are unbeaten in their last three games which have seen them score five times and concede just one. The visitors should get the win on Saturday.

Prediction: Birmingham City 0-1 Swansea City

