Birmingham City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Birmingham City will welcome Swansea City to St Andrews Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Preston North End. Maxime Colin scored the match winner in the 16th minute.

Swansea City triumphed over QPR with the same scoreline on home turf. Joel Piroe missed a 16th-minute penalty but went from zero to hero five minutes later with the winning goal.

The win saw the Swans climb to 19th spot, having accrued nine points from eight matches. Birmingham City are one point and two spots below them in the table.

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 41 occasions in the past. Birmingham City have a better record with 20 wins to their name.

Swansea City were victorious on 10 occasions, while 11 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.

Birmingham City form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Swansea City form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Team News

Birmingham City

Harlee Dean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adan George and Nico Gordon have all been sidelined with injuries. There are no suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: Harlee Dean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Adan George, Nico Gordon

Suspension: None

Swansea City

Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Walsh are the only injury concerns for the Welsh outfit.

Injuries: Joel Latibeaudiere, Liam Walsh

Suspension: None

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy (GK); Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Jordan Graham, Josh Williams, Tahith Chong, Maxime Colin; Juninho Bacuna; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Swansea City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steven Benda (GK); Ryan Manning, Benjamin Cabango, Harry Darling, Kyle Naughton; Jamie Paterson, Joe Allen, Matt Grimes, Matthew Sorinola; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi

Birmingham City vs Swansea City Prediction

Both sides have started the season poorly, although Birmingham City's impressive display to hand Preston their first loss of the campaign will boost the players' confidence.

Swansea City also snapped a four-game winless run with a narrow win last weekend but their lack of goals has been a major cause for concern. The two sides are in almost identical form and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Swansea City

