BK Haken vs IF Elfsborg prediction, preview, team news and more | Allsvenskan 2022-23

BK Haken will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan table when they host IF Elfsborg at the Bravida Arena on Sunday.

Di Gule head into the game unbeaten in each of their last four meetings against the hosts and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

BK Haken were denied a sixth consecutive league victory last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hammarby.

They head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last 11 games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since April’s 2-0 loss to Göteborg.

This fine run of results sees Haken seated at the top of the Swedish Allsvenskan standings, level on 24 points with second-placed AIK.

IF Elfsborg, meanwhile, picked up a third consecutive home victory as they brushed aside Varbergs BoIS 4-1 last time out.

They are unbeaten in each of their last four games across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw.

With 18 points from 11 games, Elfsborg are currently seventh in the league table, three points off third-placed Djurgårdens IF in the final Conference League qualification spot.

BK Haken vs IF Elfsborg Head-To-Head

With 20 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Elfsborg boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Haken have picked up 10 wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

BK Haken Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

IF Elfsborg Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

BK Haken vs IF Elfsborg Team News

BK Haken

The hosts will be without Erik Friberg, Benie Traore and Ali Youssef, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Erik Friberg, Benie Traore, Ali Youssef

Suspended: None

IF Elfsborg

Alexander Bernhardsson is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Varbergs BoIS.

Injured: None

Suspended: Alexander Bernhardsson

BK Haken vs IF Elfsborg Predicted XI

Haken Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonathan Rasheed; Valgeir Fridriksson, Johan Hammar, Even Hovland, Kristoffer Lund; Rygaard Jensen, Samuel Gustafson, Gustav Berggren; Oscar Uddenäs, Alexander Jeremejeff, Leo Bengtsson

Elfsborg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Rönning; Johan Larsson, Leo Väisänen, Gustav Henriksson, Simon Strand; Emmanuel Boateng, Simon Olsson, Noah Söderberg; Jeppe Okkels, Per Frick, Jacob Ondrejka

BK Haken vs IF Elfsborg Prediction

Haken have enjoyed a solid start to the season and currently sit top of the league standings. While Elfsborg are on a decent run, they have struggled to get going on the road so far.

We predict the hosts will come away with all three points and end their winless streak against Di Gule.

Prediction: BK Haken 2-0 IF Elfsborg

