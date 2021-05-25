Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this game.

Kaizer Chiefs have been well below their best this season and are in 11th place in the league table. The Chiefs survived a scare against Simba SC in the CAF Champions League over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Black Leopards, on the other hand, have endured a miserable campaign so far and are rooted to the bottom of the South African Premier Division. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Chippa United last week and will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head

Kaizer Chiefs have a predictably good record against Black Leopards and have won five matches out of a total of 12 games played between the two teams. Black Leopards have managed only three victories against Kaizer Chiefs and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Neither team has been impressive this year and will look to prove a point this week.

Black Leopards form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D-D

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-L-W

Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Team News

Black Leopards

Black Leopards have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to take it up a notch against Kaizer Chiefs. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its combination for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat is recuperating from a long-term injury and will be unavailable for this game. Erick Mathoho is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Khama Billiat

Doubtful: Erick Mathoho

Suspended: None

Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI

Black Leopards Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Mendes; Tsheamo Mashoene, Edwin Gyimah, Khomotso Masia, Ethen Sampson; Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Wiseman Maluleke; Roderick Kabwe, Sanele Mathenjwa, Rodney Ramagalela; Ovidy Karuru

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bruce Bvuma; Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Siyabonga Ngezana; Reeve Frosler, Philani Zulu, Njabulo Blom, Bernard Parker; Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic

Black Leopards vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have experienced a difficult league campaign so far but have managed to make amends in recent weeks. The likes of Samir Nurkovic and Dumisani Zuma are yet to hit their stride and have a point to prove in this encounter.

Black Leopards have struggled this season but will need to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Kaizer Chiefs are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Black Leopards 1-2 Kaizer Chiefs

