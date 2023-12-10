Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City get the ball rolling in round 21 of the EFL Championship when they square off at Ewood Park on Tuesday (December 12).

Blackburn were left empty handed for a second straight game, as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday. That followed a 3-1 loss against Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium on December 2, which snapped their two-game winning streak.

With 28 points from 20 games, Blackburn are 11th in the Championship, two points and three places above Bristol.

Like Blackburn, Bristol have also failed to find their feet, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

Liam Manning’s side have failed to taste victory in three games, losing twice, since scrapping a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough on November 25.

While the Robins will look to arrest their slump, they have struggled away from home, going without a win in five games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 52 meetings, Bristol lead 22-16.

Bristol are unbeaten in six games against the Rovers, winning thrice, since a 3-1 loss in June 2020.

Blackburn have lost all but one of their last four home games, with a 4-2 win over Birmingham City on November 29 being the exception.

The Robins are on a run of five away games without a win, picking up two points from the last 15 since a 2-1 win at Rotherham United in October.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Prediction

With two points separating the two sides, expect a thrilling contest at Ewood Park. Both teams have seen their form dip in recent weeks, so they could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Blackburn 1-1 Bristol

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes.)