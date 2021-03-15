Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Blackburn Rovers will welcome Bristol City to Ewood Park on Wednesday for a matchday 37 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 reversal against Brentford in their most recent fixture. A 10th-minute penalty by Ivan Toney gave the Bees all three points last Friday.

Bristol City ran riot in a 3-0 away demolition of Birmingham City on Saturday. Goals from Kasey Palmer, Callum O'Dowda and Antoine Semenyo gave the visitors all three points.

That win saw Bristol City climb up to 12th spot with 48 points. Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers remain in 14th place, having garnered 44 points from 36 games to date.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 47 occasions in the past. Bristol City have a better record with 20 wins and 11 draws to their name, while Blackburn Rovers were victorious in 16 previous fixtures.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when an 82nd-minute strike by Famara Diedhiou gave Bristol City a narrow 1-0 win on home turf.

Blackburn Rovers have been in free fall in recent weeks. They have just one win from their last 10 games, with seven of those fixtures ending in a defeat.

Bristol City have been slightly better, with three wins and five defeats recorded in their last eight fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Bristol City form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts have four players ruled out for the visit of Bristol City. Adam Armstrong (hamstring), Jacob Davenport (groin), Daniel Ayala (groin) and Scott Wharton (Achilles) are all sidelined through injury.

Lewis Travis limped off against Brentford with a hip injury just seven minutes after coming on and could be a doubt for the visit of Bristol City. Lewis Holtby has returned to full training and could be in line for a return to action.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Tony Mowbray.

Injuries: Adam Armstrong, Jacob Davenport, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton

Doubt: Lewis Travis

Suspension: None

Bristol City

Meanwhile, the Robins have been heavily decimated by injuries this season and currently have eight players ruled out through injury.

Jay Da Silva (shin), Nathan Baker (hamstring) and Tommy Rowe (knee) are all sidelined for Bristol City.

Furthermore, Alfie Mawson (ACL), Chris Martin (hamstring), Andreas Weismann (ACL), Zak Vyner (head) and Adam Nagy (head) are also injured.

Callum O'Dowda and Marley Watkins have both recovered from their hamstring injuries and could be handed starts.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Nigel Pearson.

Injuries: Tommy Rowe, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Andreas Weismann, Chris Martin, Jay Da Silva, Zak Vyner, Adam Nagy

Suspensions: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Barry Douglas, Jarrad Branthwaite, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ryan Nyambe; Corry Evans, Tom Trybull, Harvey Elliott; Ben Brereton, Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rothwell

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Steven Sessegnon, Tomas Kalas, Adrian Mariappa, Jack Hunt; Tyreeq Bakinson, Han-Noah Massengo; Callum O'Dowda, Nahki Wells, Antoine Semenyo; Famara Diedhiou

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City have been in better form than Blackburn Rovers in recent weeks. However, their respective positions on the table shows that there is little to choose from between the sides.

Bristol City have several key players ruled out through injury. However, the return of Callum O'Dowda is a major boost for Nigel Pearson's side as he could be a difference-maker.

We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Bristol City