Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers host Bristol City at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Riversiders have collected only one point from their last two league outings, failing to score in both.

They're fourth in the standings with 58 points from 36, but could slip further down as Sheffield United, Luton Town, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough all have a game in hand over them.

With promotion hopes slipping away, Tony Mowbray's side will be desperate to get their campaign up and running again with a victory.

Bristol's situation is much worse right now, sitting in 19th position after three consecutive defeats.

Although they're relatively safe from relegation for now, their poor form could soon see them struggle for survival.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

Blackburn have won six of their last 14 matches against Bristol, who've beaten them only four times during this period, including a 1-0 victory in December 2020.

However, since then, both their encounters have ended in stalemates.

Blackburn Rovers



#Rovers 🗣️ TM on Bristol City: "They've got good, experienced players. They're a big club, big city, big expectations. Nigel [Pearson] is a natural leader of men. He's a good football manager, he'll have them ready and fighting for every ball. We'll have to play well."

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The Riversiders won't be able to call upon Ryan Nyambe and Ben Brereton Diaz as they're nursing knee and ankle injuries.

Darragh Lenihan, Lewis Travis and John Buckley are all one yellow card away from a two-game ban.

Ryan Hedges and Tyrhys Dolan will be gunning to start.

Injured: Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton Diaz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigel Pearson has shared an injury update ahead of #BLABRC

Bristol City

The Robins have a clean bill of health going into Saturday but there may be a few changes.

Rob Atkinson is hoping to return to Bristol's XI, whereas Han-Noah Massengo could also come into the central midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Darragh Lenihan, Jan Paul van Hecke, Scott Wharton; Joe Rankin-Costello, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Harry Pickering; John Buckley; Tyrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher.

Bristol City (4-3-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Tomas Kalas, Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Jay Dasilva; Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Prediction

Despite the contrasting position of the sides, it's hard to see a winner here because of their recent struggles.

This could see them play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City

