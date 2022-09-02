Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Bristol City will visit Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday to face Blackburn Rovers as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

Having started their campaign with back-to-back defeats to Hull City and Sunderland, Bristol have gone the next seven games unbeaten across competitions. Nigel Pearson's side are seventh in the league table with 11 points, just one behind Blackburn, who're in fifth.

Meanwhile, Blackburn started their campaign with four wins across competitions, but the Lancashire outfit won just twice in their next five. That includes a 1-0 win over Blackpool on Wednesday, which ended a run of three consecutive league defeats.

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

There have been 50 clashes between the two teams, with Bristol winning 21 times while Blackburn have won on 16 occasions.

However, the Riversiders haven't won this fixture since December 2020, losing and drawing twice in their next four clashes.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The Riversiders won't have Callum Brittain because of injury, so Lewis Travis is likely to come in as his replacement. Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher remain sidelined.

Ben Brereton Diaz, who scored 22 times last season, has struck thrice in the new one and should continue to lead the line.

Injured: Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics, Sam Gallagher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bristol City

The Robins have a clean bill of health, so manager Nigel Pearson has all players available for selection.

Antoine Semenyo, who has struck in his last two games, will look to score for a third game in a row.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Predicted XIs

Blackburn Rovers (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Lewis Travis, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam, Harry Pickering; Tyler Morton, John Buckley; Ryan Hedges, Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz; Tyrhys Dolan

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Mark Sykes, Matty James, Alex Scott, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol are in better form right now, but their struggles away from home mean Blackburn stand a chance to secure at least a point.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City

