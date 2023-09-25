Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2023 

Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City will square off in an all-Championship affair in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat away to Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship. Four different men scored for the Blues, with Massimo Luongo scoring the match-winner in the 79th minute.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 away win over Sunderland. Mark McGuinnes scored the match-winner with just three minutes left in regulation time.

The Bluebirds booked their spot in the third round of the EFL Cup with a comfortable 3-1 away win over Birmingham City in the last round. Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, eliminated League Two side Harrogate with an 8-0 bashing to get to this stage.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 76 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers have 29 wins to their name, Cardiff City were victorious on 25 occasions, while 22 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Blackburn claimed a 1-0 home win in the Championship on New Year's Day.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cardiff City have won five of their last six games in all competitions.

Nine of Blackburn's 10 competitive games this season, including each of the last five, have produced at least three goals.

Blackburn's five games at home in all competitions this term have witnessed goals at both ends.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have had a stop-start campaign so far and suffered a defeat in their last game in front of their fans. They will be aiming to get back to winning ways here, although they are coming up against an in-form Cardiff City.

The Welsh outfit have been on a strong run of form that has seen them win five of their last six games. However, they have a poor record on this ground, having not won on any of their last seven visits here.

We are backing the visitors to buck this trend with a narrow win in addition to goals at both ends.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Cardiff City

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals