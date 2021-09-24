Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to end their two-game losing streak, Cardiff City take a trip to Ewood Park Stadium to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game on a four-match unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Blackburn Rovers were denied a second win on the bounce last time out when they played out a goalless draw against Barnsley.

This followed an impressive 2-0 win over Hull City, where Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton scored second-half goals to claim all three points.

Tony Mowbray's men have now avoided defeat in each of their last four outings, picking up one win and three draws.

With 13 points from eight games, Blackburn Rovers are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table and could rise to second with a win.

Preston North End, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup.

Prior to that, Frankie McAvoy’s men were on a run of three consecutive draws in the Championship, scoring three goals and conceding three.

However, Preston North End head into this weekend’s game unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, picking up four wins and three draws.

With nine points from eight games, they are currently 16th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers have a slightly better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their previous 72 meetings. The Bluebirds have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on 22 different occasions.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joe Rankin-Costello and Jake Garrett, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joe Rankin-Costello, Jake Garrett

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Joe Ralls, Ryan Giles and Isaac Vassell will all sit out the game as they are currently nursing injuries.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Joe Ralls, Ryan Giles, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe; Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson; Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rothwell, John Buckley; Ben Brereton

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City Prediction

This game has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides are separated by just two points in the EFL Championship table. Blackburn Rovers have been dominant in this fixture and are unbeaten in their last five encounters.

We predict they will take advantage of their home crowd support to claim all three points.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Cardiff City

