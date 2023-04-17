Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will host Coventry City at Ewood Park on Wednesday in another round of Championship football.

The hosts have struggled for results in the league of late and have gradually fallen behind in the race for the playoffs. They played out a goalless draw against Hull City last time out and will be gutted to have come away with nothing after dominating proceedings for large portions of the game.

Blackburn have picked up 63 points from 41 games this season and now sit sixth in the league table. They are just one point above their midweek opponents and will be looking to widen that gap when they play on Tuesday.

Coventry, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and are pushing for the playoff spots with less than five games to play. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 away win over struggling Queens Park Rangers, with a Gustavo Hamer strike sandwiched between goals from team top scorer Viktor Gyokeres.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Blackburn and Coventry. The hosts have won 15 of those games, while the visitors have won three more. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only five of Blackburn's 16 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Coventry have conceded 43 league goals this season. Only four teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently sit in the promotion playoff spots.

The Riversiders have scored 45 goals in the Championship this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top-half of the table.

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Prediction

Blackburn are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in their last five games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last nine home games and will be hopeful of a result here.

Coventry are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 13 matches. They have been solid on the road of late and should pick up all three points this week.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Coventry City

Blackburn Rovers vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

Poll : 0 votes