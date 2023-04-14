Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers host Hull City at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Saturday (April 15), looking to end their three-game winless run in the league.

Since beating Reading 2-1 a month ago, the Riversiders lost to Birmingham City (1-0) and Norwich City (2-0) in as many outings before salvaging a late 2-2 draw with Huddersfield in their last game.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side fought back from a 2-0 first-half deficit in the second stanza, including a 91st-minute equaliser from Ryan Hedges. Their downturn in form has allowed Preston North End to close the gap on them in the race for the promotion playoffs.

The Lilywhites now trail Blackburn only on goal difference, but the latter has a game in hand.

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 clashes between the two sides, with Blackburn winning 35 and losing 16.

Blackburn and Hull haven't drawn in nine clashes since a 1-1 slatemate in September 2015 in the Championship.

The hosts have won six of their last seven clashes with Hull.

Blackburn have won their last three home league games to Hull, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

Hull have won just one of their last 11 league visits to Blackburn, a 2-0 win in February 2016

Only Burnley have won more points at home in the Championship this season than Blackburn (40), with Rovers earning 65% of their points at Ewood Park

Hull are winless away from home in the league in their last seven games. They haven't had a longer such run in a season since July 2020.

Only Sunderland (14) and Burnley (12) have scored more goals in the final ten minutes of games in the Championship this season than Blackburn (10). Ryan Hedges netted a 90th minute equaliser for Rovers last time out against Huddersfield

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Prediction

Blackburn have struggled lately but have an impeccable record against Hull recently, which should give them the psychological advantage. The Tigers could make life difficult for them with their stoic defence, but expect the Riversiders to prevail.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 Hull

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes