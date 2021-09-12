Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this midweek and will see Blackburn Rovers host Hull City on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers missed the chance to pick up their first win in three league games when they faced Luton Town on Saturday.

The game ended 2-2 as Blackburn Rovers squandered a two-goal lead in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Saturday's fixture was the second straight game in which Blackburn Rovers took the lead and still failed to win. They currently sit ninth in the league with nine points from six games. They are currently on a three-game winless run and will hope to change that as soon as they can.

Hull City's poor start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon as they played out a goalless draw against Swansea City. The Tigers won 4-1 against Preston North End in the opening match of the season. They have, however, failed to win any of their five league games since then.

Hull City sit 20th in the league with five points. They have now played back-to-back goalless draws, ending a run of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Head-to-Head

There have been 65 meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. Blackburn Rovers have 33 wins while Hull City have won 15 times. There have been 17 draws between the sides.

The two sides met in the Championship in February last year. Blackburn Rovers won the game 3-0 with second-half goals from Darragh Lenihan, Adam Armstrong and Dominic Samuel.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: D-D-L-W-D

Hull City Form Guide: D-D-L-L-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton and Bradley Johnson are all out with injuries and will miss Tuesday's game. Hayden Carter has served his one-match suspension and is available for selection.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Bradley Johnson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

George Honeyman and Alfie Jones are both injured and unavailable for selection. Mallik Wilks has recovered from his injury and is back in the squad.

Injured: George Honeyman, Alfie Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Hayden Carter, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Harry Pickering; Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson; Ben Brereton, Joe Rothwell, Tyrhys Dolan; Sam Gallagher

Hull City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Callum Elder; Tom Huddlestone, Greg Docherty; Mallik Wilks, George Moncur, Keane Lewis-Potter; Josh Magennis

Blackburn Rovers vs Hull City Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have been very inconsistent this season, picking up just one win in their last six games in all competitions. However, the team's attack has managed to score at least one goal in every game so far this term.

Hull City are on a run of six games without a win and have failed to score in their last five games. The trend should continue on Tuesday, with Blackburn securing a narrow victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Hull City

