Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news, and more | Championship 2020-21

Mid-table side Blackburn Rovers host Luton Town at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday, hoping to continue their mini unbeaten run.

Since losing to lowly Huddersfield, the Riversiders have beaten Birmingham City and Middlesbrough away, either side of a draw with Stoke City.

However, they were also ousted from the FA Cup by League One side Doncaster after going down 1-0 at home, which exposed various flaws in the side.

Last seen in the Premier League way back during the 2011-12 season, Blackburn's wait for a top-flight return looks set to continue after a torrid run this season.

They've won only 10 times from 25 games and trail leaders Norwich City by a massive 17 points.

Meanwhile, Luton have been marginally poorer. The Hatters are another three points worse off than Blackburn in 13th position and have lost more games than they have won.

They were recently battered by Chelsea in the FA Cup's fifth round as a Tammy Abraham hat-trick knocked Luton out of the park.

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

In 42 meetings, Luton Town have won 17 times. However, Blackburn Rovers are not too far behind with 12 victories of their own.

Earlier on in the season, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in Luton on matchday 12.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Luton Town Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Elliott Bennett underwent ankle surgery in October and is not expected to return to the fold until February. He remains the only notable absentee for the hosts.

Injured: Elliott Bennett

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Luton Town

The Hatters do not have any injury concerns. However, centre-back Tom Lockyer begins his three-game suspension after receiving a straight red in the loss to Barnsley.

Injured: None

Suspended: Tom Lockyer

Unavailable: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Jarrad Branthwaite, Barry Douglas; Lewis Travis, Jacob Davenport, Bradley Johnson; Harvey Elliott, Adam Armstrong, Joe Rothwell.

Luton Town (4-1-4-1): Simon Sluga; James Bree, Martin Cranie, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts; Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu; Harry Cornick, Luke Berry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, George Moncur; James Collins.

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Prediction

Neither side is in perfect shape at the moment, while Blackburn have also been poor at home recently.

It might be an open game, but the spoils are likely to be shared after a dour stalemate.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Luton Town