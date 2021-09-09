Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship returns this weekend after the conclusion of the international break. Blackburn Rovers are set to host Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers have had mixed results in the Championship so far. They won their first game, a 2-1 victory over Swansea City before playing a 1-1 draw against Millwall in their next game. The Riversiders then beat struggling Nottingham Forest 2-1 before losing to West Bromwich by the same scoreline.

The Blue and Whites played a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough last time out and have now picked up eight points in five games so far. They have now spent 10 years away from the top flight and will be hoping to get better results in a quest to return to the Premier League.

Like their hosts, Luton Town have been inconsistent this campaign and sit just a point behind their Saturday opponents. Luton Town picked up a 3-0 victory against Peterborough United on opening day before losing 3-2 to West Brom in their second game. They beat Barnsley 1-0 in their next game but have failed to win any of their following two games.

A 5-0 loss to Birmingham City was followed by a goalless draw against Sheffield United. The Hatters now sit 12th in the league table and will look to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 43 meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town. Blackburn Rovers have won 13 of those games, while Luton Town have won 17. There have been 13 draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in January. Blackburn Rovers won the game 1-0.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: D-L-W-D-W

Luton Town Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton, Tayo Edun, Bradley Johnson and ake Garrett are all out with injuries and will miss the game on Saturday. Hayden Carter received a red card in Blackburn Rovers' last game and is suspended. Ben Brereton will miss out due to a sanction imposed by FIFA after Blackburn disallowed him to meet with his national team Chile.

Injured: Bradley Dack, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton, Tayo Edun, Bradley Johnson, Jake Garrett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hayden Carter

Unavailable: Ben Brereton

Luton Town

Alan Campbell and Jordan Clark are both unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Injured: Alan Campbell, Jordan Clark

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Tyler Magloire, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Harry Pickering; Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson; Tyrhys Dolan, Ian Carlo Poveda, Joe Rothwell; Sam Gallagher

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith, Amari Bell, Glen Rea, Gabriel Osho, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Elijah Adebayo

Blackburn Rovers vs Luton Town Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have managed to score at least one goal in every game they have played so far this season. They will be hoping to continue that streak when they face Luton Town.

Luton Town have failed to score in their last two games and that trend should extend to a third game on Saturday.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Luton Town

