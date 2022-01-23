Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers will host Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on Monday night in the 28th matchday of the English Championship.

Rovers have been in impressive form in the league of late but suffered defeat in their last game. They were beaten 2-0 by struggling Hull City on Wednesday, ending a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Blackburn Rovers sit third in the Championship table with 49 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result when they play this weekend as they seek a return to the Premier League after a decade away.

Middlesbrough have performed superbly under new boss Chris Wilder since his appointment back in November last year. They secured a 2-1 comeback win over Reading last time out, with Matt Crooks scoring a brace in the final 10 minutes of the game to secure all three points for his side.

Middlesbrough sit sixth in the league with 42 points and will be looking to continue their impressive run when they travel to Blackburn on Monday.

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

There have been 138 meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 60 of those games, while the visitors have won 39 times. There have also been 39 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. The game ended 1-1.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-D-L-L-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack remains the only injury concern for the hosts ahead of Monday's clash.

Injured: Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Marc Bola and Marcus Browne are both injured and are not expected to play next week. Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has recovered from COVID-19 and is back with the away squad.

Injured: Marc Bola, Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, John Buckley, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Patrick McNair; Neal Taylor, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar

Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Blackburn Rovers saw their 10-game unbeaten run come to an end when they played Hull City last time out. However, they are unbeaten in six straight home games and will be relishing their chances on Monday.

Boro are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, winning seven of those matches, including five on the bounce. This game could see the points shared between the two sides.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Middlesbrough

Edited by Peter P