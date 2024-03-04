Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall get round 36 of the EFL Championship underway when they lock horns at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

John Eustace’s men will head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last seven meetings between the sides since July 2020.

Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium. Eustace’s side have now gone six consecutive games without a win, a run which has seen them crash out of the FA Cup courtesy of a penalty-shootout defeat against Newcastle United on February 27.

However, Blackburn will be backing themselves to stop the rot in midweek as they take on a Millwall side who have lost their last three encounters since October 2022.

Millwall, on the other hand, picked up consecutive league wins for the first time this year they edged out Watford 1-0 at the weekend. This followed a 2-1 victory over Southampton on February 24 which saw their eight-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

With 39 points from 35 matches, Millwall are currently 18th in the Championship table, level on points with Tuesday’s hosts and just one point above the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 51 meetings between the sides, Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Blackburn are on a three-game winning streak against the Lions and are unbeaten in their last seven meetings, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in July 2020.

Millwall are winless in seven of their last nine away matches in the league, losing six and picking up one draw since late November.

Blackburn have won just one of their last six Championship home games while losing twice and claiming three draws since December.

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Prediction

The last three meetings between Blackburn and Millwall have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest on Tuesday. Both sides are currently level on points in the bottom half of the table and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Millwall

Blackburn Rovers vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been less than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)