Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United lock horns in the FA Cup fifth round at Ewood Park on Tuesday (February 27).

Blackburn were involved in a share of the spoils for the third straight game, as they only managed a 1-1 league draw with Norwich City on Saturday. John Eustace’s side have gone four games without a win in the Championship, losing once, since a 3-1 loss against Stoke City on February 10.

The Rovers turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 5-2 win over Cambridge United on January 6 before thrashing Wrexham 4-1 at Ewood Park.

Newcastle, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat at title-chasing Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. Before that, Eddie Howe’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning thrice.

The Magpies head to the FA Cup, where they have brushed aside Sunderland and Fulham, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 146 meetings, Newcastle lead 60-56, since their first meeting in April 1898..

Newcastle are unbeaten in three games against Blackburn, winning twice since a 1-0 loss in January 2017.

Blackburn are unbeaten in six of their last seven home games, winning thrice, since the turn of the year.

Newcastle have won all but one of their last five away games across competitions, with the weekend defeat to Arsenal being the exception.

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Prediction

Fresh off a disappointing display at Arsenal, Newcastle need a morale-boosting result. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect Howe’s men to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Blackburn 0-2 Newcastle

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than three bookings in their last 10 clashes.)