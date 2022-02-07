Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The Championship returns this week and will see Blackburn Rovers host Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers have seen a slight dip in form in their race for promotion in recent games. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Swansea City last time out and were particularly guilty of wasteful finishing as they created enough chances to both level the scores and take the lead.

The home side sit second in the Championship standings with 53 points from 30 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Like their hosts, Nottingham Forest were also beaten in their last league game. They lost 2-1 to Cardiff City, with Keinan Davis scoring a late consolation goal for the Reds with their only shot on target in the game.

Steve Cooper's side sit eighth in the league table, with 43 points from 29 games. They will be targeting a win on Wednesday to take them into the promotion playoff spots for the first time this season.

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 125th meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest. The hosts have won 57 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been 33 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season, which the Rovers won 2-1.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts will be without the services of Ian Poveda, Harry Pickering and Adetayo Edun on Wednesday as the trio are all injured.

Injured: Ian Poveda, Harry Pickering, Adetayo Edun

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest

Loïc Mbe Soh and Alex Mighten are both injured and will not be available for selection this week. Joe Lolley and Joe Worrall have recovered from their injuries and could feature against Blackburn Rovers.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Deyovaisio Zeefuik, John Buckley, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Reda Khadra, Ben Brereton

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba (GK); Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Blackburn Rovers vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Blackburn Rovers have won just one of their last four league games and have failed to score any goals in four of their last six league games.

Nottingham Forest lost their last league outing but dismantled Premier League side Leicester City 4-1 in the cup over the weekend and will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence. We expect the visitors to win this one.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Nottingham Forest

