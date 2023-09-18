Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland at Ewood Park on Wednesday (September 20) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season. Blackburn beat struggling Middlesbrough 2-1 in their last game. Sammie Szmodics scored a brace before Boro scored a controversial second-half consolation strike. Blackburn are eightth in the league table with 10 points from six games.

Sunderland, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their season but have returned to winning ways. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over 10-man Queens Park Rangers in their last game.

Seventh-placed Sunderland are a place above Blackburn in the standings, level on points but ahead on goal difference.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 145 meetings between the two teams, with Blackburn trailing 63-51.

Sunderland won 2-1 win in the last meeting, snapping a run of back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

Sunderland are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

Five of Blackburn's eight league goals this season have come at home.

The Black Cats have scored 12 goals in the Championship this season. Only Norwich City (15) have scored more.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Prediction

Blackburn have won three of their last four games across competitions, scoring 11 goals . They have won three of their last four home games.

Sunderland, meanhwile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in four games. They have, however, won just one of their three away games and could lose here.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Blackburn's last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Sunderland's last 10 games.)