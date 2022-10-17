Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Preview and Betting Tips | 18th October, 2022

Blackburn Rovers host Sunderland at Ewood Park in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both sides having had similar starts to the season.

Blackburn Rovers are currently 5th in the league, one point off the top of the table. Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Sunderland on Tuesday.

Sunderland are currently 9th in the table, four points behind their opponents. Tony Mowbray's side have been in poor form of late, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Blackburn on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘴...



Every angle of Sam's stunner!



#Rovers 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘴...Every angle of Sam's stunner! 📐 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘭𝘦𝘴...🚀 Every angle of Sam's stunner!#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/cCtqfyCmtH

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunderland have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five games, with Blackburn Rovers winning only one.

Blackburn came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in 2012.

Blackburn Rovers have the 9th best attack in the league, having scored 18 goals in their 15 games so far this season.

Sunderland are tied for the 6th best defense in the league, have only conceded 14 goals in their 14 games so far this season

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Prediction

Neither team have been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Tuesday.

Daniel Ayala will miss the game for Blackburn Rovers. Meanwhile, Sunderland will be without Daniel Ballard, Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart and Niall Huggins due to injury.

Despite having faltered of late, Blackburn should have enough quality to get past Sunderland on Tuesday.

We predict a tight game with Blackburn coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Sunderland

Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn Rovers Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both teams have not been in the best defensive form recently and that should be the case during the game on Tuesday as well)

Tip 3 - Ben Brereton Diaz to score/assist (The forward has seven goals and one assist in 15 games so far this season)

