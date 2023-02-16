Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Blackburn Rovers lock horns with Swansea City at Ewood Park in round 33 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (February 18).

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are unbeaten in six home games against the Swans and will look to continue in the same vein.

Blackburn were involved in a share of the spoils for the third straight game, as they played out a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday (February 15).

The Riversiders are on a run of five draws in their last six outings since January’s 4-0 home loss against Rotherham United.

With 46 points from 31 games, Blackburn are eighth in the points table, one point behind the playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Swansea returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out ten-man Blackpool 2-1 at home.

Before that, the Swans were on a four-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing three, including a 2-1 FA Cup defeat against Bristol City on January 17.

With 42 points from 31 games, Swansea are 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Coventry City.

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn boasts a superior record in the fixture, claiming 24 wins from the last 48 meetings.

Swansea have picked up 14 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

The Riversiders are unbeaten in their last six home games against Swansea, claiming three wins and as many draws since December 2011.

Swansea have managed just one win in their last ten league games away from home, losing four and claiming five draws since October.

Blackburn are winless in all but one of their last seven outings, with a 1-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham City on January 31 being the exception.

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction

While Swansea will look to build on their win over Blackpool, they take on a Blackburn side who have proven tough to crack in recent weeks. The Riversiders have struggled to finish off games, so they could play out another draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Swansea City

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: First to score - Blackburn (Riversiders have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games against Swansea.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Swansea’s last nine games.)

