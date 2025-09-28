Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Blackburn Rovers will host Swansea City at Ewood Park on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have endured a difficult start to their season and have work to do if they are to replicate last season's exploits as they sit 20th in the table with six points.
They suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Charlton Athletic last time out and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.
Swansea City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a largely positive season despite less than ideal results in the league of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Millwall in their game on Saturday with in-form striker Zan Vipotnik opening the scoring 12 minutes after kickoff before their opponents drew level late in the half.
The visitors sit 13th in the Championship with nine points and will be looking to climb up the standings with a win on the road this week.
Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 53 meetings between Blackburn and Swansea. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times with their other eight contests ending level.
- Both sides have won four games apiece in the last eight editions of this fixture.
- The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.
- Blackburn have scored five goals in the Championship this term. Only struggling Sheffield United (2) have scored fewer.
- Swansea have conceded six goals in the English second tier this season, the joint-second-fewest in the division so far.
Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction
The Rovers's latest result marked their fifth defeat of the campaign and they must make significant changes if they are to come out of the rot. They remain slight favorites heading into the midweek clash despite their recent struggles and will hope their home advantage proves enough to secure them a result.
The Swans are winless in their last three league games but have lost just one of their last nine across all competitions. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Swansea City
Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)