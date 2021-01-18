Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers host Swansea City at Ewood Park in an EFL Championship clash on Tuesday night, with Rovers finally looking to put together a consistent run of wins.

Blackburn have been erratic in the Championship so far this season, especially defensively. They have conceded 28 goals in 24 games so far.

Tony Mowbray's side only managed a 1-1 draw against Stoke City in their last game. A late goal from John Buckley cancelled out Nick Powell's opener in that game.

Rovers are currently seven points behind Reading, who are in sixth position - the last playoff spot.

🌹 #Rovers will pay tribute to supporters who have sadly passed away over the past 12 months at Tuesday’s home game vs Swansea City.



📩 Please email roversremember@rovers.co.uk if you would like to include a friend or family member.#WeAreTogether 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/dYXLT7eaWt — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 17, 2021

Swansea City, on the other hand, are second in the Championship, four points behind leaders Norwich. With 46 points in 24 games, Swansea currently find themselves in an automatic promotion spot.

However, with half the season left to play, there are no guarantees of Premier League promotion at this stage.

In their last game, Swansea beat Barnsley 2-0 away from home, with goals from Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe.

🗣️ “Norwich are top at the minute and we are not too far behind them, but we have to win our games, it’s as simple as that."



More from @JamzLowe 👉 https://t.co/LXNQ9rjX6P pic.twitter.com/S5wUkIEfu2 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Blackburn have won exactly half of their 44 previous fixtures against Swansea. The Swans have beaten Rovers 15 times, while seven other games have ended in draws.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Swansea City form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Mowbray is set to have a dilemma on his hands in terms of selection, as Blackburn are still grappling with the effects of an injury-hit squad.

Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Scott Wharton and Corry Evans are all unavailable because of injury, and will miss this game.

Injured: Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Swansea don't have too many concerns in terms of player availability. Reserve goalkeeper Steven Benda is the only injured player for the Swans at the moment.

Injured: Steven Benda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; John Buckley, Darragh Lenihan, Jarrad Branthwaite, Barry Douglas; Lewis Holtby, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher, Adam Armstrong

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Marc Guehi, Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton; Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell; Korey Smith; Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction

Blackburn's defensive deficiencies have been laid bare in their last few outings. They have struggled to keep a clean sheet in recent times.

Advertisement

With Swansea flying at the moment, we are predicting that they will continue their good form with a win in this game.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Swansea City