Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Swansea City travel to Ewood Park to face a Blackburn Rovers side that arrested a worrying slump at the weekend.

Blackburn ended a run of eight straight games without a win by beating Millwall at The Den on Saturday evening.

Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher scored the goals for Tony Mowbray's side in what was an excellent, morale-boosting win for them.

The win did nothing to boost their position in the Championship standings, as Blackburn remain 15th. However, Mowbray needed that win to get some confidence back into his side.

They will need all that confidence going into this clash against high-flying Swansea.

They are currently third in the Championship standings and have two games in hand. Meanwhile, they are a point behind Watford, who are currently in second place.

In their last match, Swansea relied on a second straight Andre Ayew strike in second-half stoppage time to register a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough.

After Ayew himself had scored to give Swansea the lead in the first half, Sam Morsy looked as if he had rescued a point for Boro with a goal in the 91st minute.

But Steve Cooper's Ghanaian talisman showed nerves of steel from the spot to secure victory. The win kept the Swans well in the hunt to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League next season.

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Blackburn have won 22 of the 44 games they have played against Swansea so far, losing only 15 of them.

Ben Cabango and Andre Ayew scored as the Swans beat Blackburn 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium earlier this season.

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Swansea City form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Team News

Blackburn Rovers

The hosts have Daniel Ayala and Scott Wharton out injured, with Lewis Holtby still a doubt after a knee injury. Star striker Adam Armstrong is unlikely to play this game due to a knock.

Injuries: Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Adam Armstrong

Doubtful: Lewis Holtby

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Wayne Routledge, Ryan Bennett, Jordan Morris, Steven Benda and Liam Cullen are unlikely to be fit in time to play in this game for Swansea.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Steven Benda, Wayne Routledge, Liam Cullen, Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Predicted XIs

Blackburn Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski; Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Amari'i Bell; Corry Evans, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell; Harvey Elliott, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi; Connor Roberts, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane; Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

Blackburn Rovers vs Swansea City Prediction

Even though Blackburn did well to get a big win against Millwall in their last game, they don't possess Swansea's quality or current momentum.

We are predicting a Swansea win in this game.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Swansea City