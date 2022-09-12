Blackburn Rovers vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Blackburn Rovers will host Watford at Ewood Park on Tuesday afternoon in another round of Championship football.

The Rovers enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. They were beaten 3-2 by Bristol City in their last game and will be looking to bounce back here.

Blackburn Rovers sit seventh in the league table with 12 points from eight games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Watford have had mixed results in the league this season. They were held to a 1-1 away draw by Rotherham United in their last game, with summer signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo scoring the equalizer for the Hornets just after the half-hour mark.

The visitors sit a place and a point above their midweek hosts in the league table and will be looking to widen that gap on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Head-to-Head

There have been 38 meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Watford. Both sides have won 14 games apiece while their other 12 matchups have ended in draws.

The two teams last locked horns in a Championship clash back in February last year which saw the Hornets run out 3-2 winners.

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Watford Form Guide: D-W-L-D-D

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Team News

Blackburn Rovers

Sam Gallagher, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton and Sammie Szmodics are all injured and will not play for the hosts this week. Daniel Ayala's fitness levels are not yet up to speed and he is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Sam Gallagher, Callum Brittain, Scott Wharton, Sammie Szmodics

Doubtful: Daniel Ayala

Suspended: None

Watford

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their midweek clash, including Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Rey Manaj.

Injured: Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Rey Manaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Lewis Travis, Hayden Carter, Dominic Hyam, Harry Pickering; John Buckley, Tyler Morton; Ryan Hedges, Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz; Tyrhys Dolan

Watford Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bachmann; Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Kortney Hause; Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe, Yaser Asprilla, Hamza Choudhury, Ken Sema; Joao Pedro, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Blackburn Rovers vs Watford Prediction

The Rovers have lost four of their last five league games. They are on a run of back-to-back home defeats and will hope to end that streak here.

Watford have not fared much better than their hosts, winning just one of their last six games across all competitions. Neither side are in encouraging form and they could share the points here.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Watford

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P