Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers will host Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park on Monday (February 6) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league recently to slip behind in the race for promotion. Blackburn drew 1-1 draw against Bristol City in their last league game but bounced back with a 1-0 win at Birmingham City in their midweek FA Cup fourth round replay. Blackburn are seventh in the league table with 43 points from 28 games. They will return to the playoff spots with a win.

Wigan, meanwhile, enjoyed a positive return to the Championship but have run out of steam, prompting the dismissal of manager Kolo Toure. They lost 2-0 to Luton Town in their last game, conceding a goal early in either half and failing to muster a response.

The visitors are languishing at rock-bottom in the standings with 25 points from 28 games.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 meetings, Blackburn lead Wigan 15-10.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Only four of Blackburn's 13 league defeats this season have come at home.

Four of the Latics' six league wins this season have come on the road.

Wigan have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 49 times.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Blackburn's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Wigan, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last nine games across competitions. They have struggled on the road recently, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackburn

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last five matchups.)

