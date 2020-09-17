Blackburn Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Blackburn Rovers welcome Wycombe Wanderers in the latest round of EFL Championship fixtures this weekend.

Wycombe Wanderers' first game in the second tier of English football ended in a heartbreaking loss at home to Rotherham as they conceded a late goal two minutes into stoppage time, losing 1-0.

Blackburn Rovers also tasted defeat, losing 3-2 away at Bournemouth, who were recently relegated from the Premier League.

The Blues left the south coast frustrated, having levelled the game twice, so they will go into this one with their tails up to, hopefully for them, notch their first win of the campaign against a cash-strapped league rival.

GA: “But first and foremost we’re going there to win the game. We’ve earned the right to go to places like Ewood Park and compete at this level. We did well last weekend despite the result and the boys are ready to go there and execute the plan we’ve been working on.” — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) September 17, 2020

Blackburn Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever fixture between the two clubs despite both existing for well over 130 years.

The two have had contrasting fortunes, though. This is Wycombe's first-ever year as a Championship club whereas Blackburn have always featured in one of the top two tiers of English football, even winning the 1994-95 Premier League title.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Liam Travis sustained an injury in the second half of Blackburn's League Cup defeat to Newcastle United in midweek and is set to be out for some time, according to boss Tony Mowbray.

Sam Gallagher is also working his way back from a thigh problem and will not make the starting XI.

New signing Daniel Ayala, who arrived in Lancashire on Wednesday, is not likely to start as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury he picked up at previous club Middlesbrough.

Injured: Liam Travis, Corey Evans, Sam Gallagher, Daniel Ayala, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wycombe will want to make changes for this game, but maybe feel they can't do so because of the strength of the opposition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Amari'i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby, Roe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

Wycombe Wanderers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Darius Charles, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Alex Pattison, David Wheeler, Dayrl Horgan, Fred Onyedinma, Scott Kashket

Blackburn Rovers vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Blackburn rotated their squad for their League Cup loss against Newcastle United and are set to play their full strength side this weekend.

Wycombe will have a full week's rest but Blackburn rested key players and their strength in depth will likely be too much for Gareth Ainsworth's men.

Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Wycombe Wanderers