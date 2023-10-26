Blackburn vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023 

Blackburn Rovers welcome Swansea City to Ewood Park for an EFL Championship matchday 14 fixture on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win at Millwall on Tuesday. Wes Harding put the Lions ahead in the third minute before Joe Rankin-Costello levelled matters in the 22nd. Callum Brittain scored the winner six minutes into the second half.

Swansea, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Watford. Second-half substitute Ken Sema scored the winner with eight minutes remaining.

The defeat saw the Swans drop to 19th in the league, having garnered 15 points from 13 games. Blackburn, meanwhile, are 11th with 19 points after 13 outings.

Blackburn vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ahead of their 50th meeting, Blackburn lead 25-6..

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Blackburn win 1-0 at home.

Swansea's defeat to Watford ended a run of five league games with at least three goals scored.

The two sides have failed to score in just two of their 13 league games this season.

Blackburn's win over Millwall was the first time they came from behind to win a game this term.

Nine of Blackburn's last 11 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Theie last three meetings have seen at least one side fall to score.

Blackburn vs Swansea City Prediction

Blackburn have rebounded from a run of five losses in six league games to win their last three. That has seen Jon Dahl Tomasson's side move closer to the playoff spots, but their home form has not been up to par.

Swansea, are in contrasting form, having lost their last two games after winning the previous four. Another loss will leave the Welsh outfit looking over their shoulders, so they will be keen to avoid that outcome.

Exoect Blackburn, though, to keep their winning run going with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Swansea

Blackburn vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Blackburn to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Blackburn to score over 1.5 goals