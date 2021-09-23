Blackpool vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool invite Barnsley to Bloomfield Road for EFL Championship action on Saturday.

The two sides have eight points after eight league games and are separated by just one place in the league standings on goal difference. Barnsley are in 18th place while Blackpool are in 19th place.

Blackpool returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, with Grant Hall's own goal proving to be the difference for the hosts. Barnsley were held to a draw for the second game running as they played a goalless draw against Blackburn Rovers at home last Saturday.

Blackpool vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

There have been 103 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with the first recorded meeting dating back to 1899. Barnsley have the upper hand in the fixture at the moment and have 46 wins to their name. The hosts have emerged victorious 32 times while 25 games have ended in draws.

This will be the first Championship meeting between the two sides since 2014. They last squared off in a League One fixture during the 2018-19 campaign at Oakwell Stadium in April 2019.

The game ended in a close victory for Barnsley, who came back from behind to record a 2-1 win.

Blackpool form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Barnsley form guide (Championship): D-D-L-D-D

Blackpool vs Barnsley Team News

Blackpool

Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Demetri Mitchell, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton remain on the sidelines with injuries. Teddy Howe, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala and Joe Nuttall are yet to be registered with the squad and might not be able to make an appearance here.

Kevin Stewart is also struggling with a foot injury and is not expected to make it into the squad for the game.

Injured: Matty Virtue, Kevin Stewart

Doubtful: CJ Hamilton, Grant Ward, Demetri Mitchell

Suspension: None

Barnsley

Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris are long-term absentees on account of injuries. Ben Williams, who missed last season with an injury, has again been ruled out with an injury.

Jordan Williams and Obbi Oularé have resumed training but face late fitness tests. Josh Benson tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday and won't be back from isolation in time for the match.

Injured: Mads Andersen, Carlton Morris, Ben Williams

Doubtful: Jordan Williams, Obbi Oularé

Suspension: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Josh Benson

Blackpool vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Kenny Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Tyreece John-Jules, Jerry Yates

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Aapo Halme; Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Clarke Oduor, Callum Styles; Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo

Blackpool vs Barnsley Prediction

Blackpool have two wins in their last three league games, scoring three goals. Meanwhile, Barnsley are winless in their last six outings and have scored once in their last three games.

Though both sides have a lengthy injury list for the game, Blackpool should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Barnsley

