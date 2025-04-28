Blackpool and Birmingham City battle for three points in a rescheduled League One round 42 clash on Wednesday at Bloomfield Road.
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Wigan Athletic over the weekend. They went behind to Jonathan Mellish's third-minute strike, but Lee Evans equalised from the spot in the 74th minute.
Birmingham, meawhile, thrashed Mansfield 4-0 at home. Willum Willumsson and Keshi Anderson scored first-half goals to give the Blues a two-goal lead at the break. Tomoki Iwata and and Kieran Dowell netted in the second half to complete the rout.
The win left Davies Chris' side at the summit of the standings, with 105 points from 44 games, while Blackpool are ninth on 64 points.
Blackpool vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 105th meeting between the two sides. Birmingham trail 42-36.
- Their most recent clash in December saw the two sides cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture.
- Seven of their last nine head-to-head games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.
- Five of Blackpool's last six games, including the last four, have seen both sides score.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in 11 league games, winning nine.
- Eight of Blackpool's last 10 games have produced at least three goals.
- Five of Birmingham's last six away games have seen both sides score.
Blackpool vs Birmingham City Prediction
Blackpool have nothing left to play for this season, as they are too far behind the playoff spots. However, their final two games of the season are at home, the Seasiders will be keen to sign out on a high.
Birmingham, meanwhile, were relegated from the EFL Championship last season but have had had a historic run in League One, gaining promotion at the first time of asking, garnering the most points in Ligue 1 history.
Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Birmingham
Blackpool vs Birmingham City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Birmingham to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals