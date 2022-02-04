Blackpool vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Separated by three points and one place in the EFL Championship table, Blackpool and Bristol City go head-to-head at the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game desperate to get one over the hosts after failing to win any of the last six meetings between the sides.

Blackpool were denied a third league win on the bounce last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Prior to that, Neil Critchley’s men claimed successive league wins over Hull City and Millwall before falling to a 2-1 loss against Hartlepool United in the FA Cup on January 8.

With 37 points from 28 games, Blackpool are currently 15th in the EFL Championship standings, three points and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Bristol City continue to struggle for form as they played out a 2-2 draw with Preston North End last time out.

They have now managed just one win from their last five games in all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw.

Bristol City will look to find their feet, but standing in their way are an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last six meetings since 2009.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Head-To-Head

Bristol City head into the game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 36 wins from their last 96 encounters. Blackpool have picked up four fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Bristol City Form Guide: L-L-W-L-D

Blackpool vs Bristol City Team News

Blackpool

Chris Maxwell, Reece James, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward and Mathew Virtue have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Reece James

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King, who will all continue their spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, Andy King

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Dujon Sterling; Demetri Mitchell, Kenneth Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Max O'Leary; Zak Vyner, Tomas Kala, Cameron Pring; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Andy King, Callum O'Dowda; Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Blackpool vs Bristol City Prediction

Given their position in the league table, we expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. However, four of their last six meetings have ended all square and we predict another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P