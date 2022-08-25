Blackpool vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Blackpool will host Bristol City at Bloomfield Road in an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Burnley in a Lancashire derby that saw both sides reduced to 10 men last weekend.

Nathan Tella's first-half brace helped the Clarets take a 3-1 lead into the break but Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates scored second-half goals to restore parity.

Bristol City claimed maximum points in a 3-1 away victory over Wycombe. Antoine Semenyo stepped off the bench to make sure of the result with his injury time strike.

The win helped the Robins climb to seventh spot in the table. Blackpool have an identical record of seven points from five matches but an inferior goal difference places them in the 11th spot.

Blackpool vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 97 occasions in the past and Bristol City have a slightly better record with 36 wins to their name.

Blackpool were victorious on 33 occasions, while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Blackpool secured a 3-1 victory on home turf.

Blackpool form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Blackpool vs Bristol City Team News

Blackpool

Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley, Luke Garbutt and Kevin Stewart have all been ruled out with injuries. Sonny Carey is suspended due to the red card he received against Burnley.

Injuries: Keshi Anderson, Jake Beesley, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart

Suspension: Sonny Carey

Bristol City

Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous and Nathan Baker have all been sidelined with injuries. Stefan Bajic is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous, Nathan Baker

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Stefan Bajic

Blackpool vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-5-1): Daniel Grimshaw; Dominic Thompson, Rhys Williams, Hugo Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly; Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler, Lewis Fiorini, Kenneth Dougall, Charlie Patino; Shayne Lavery

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Alex Scott, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells

Blackpool vs Bristol City Prediction

The two sides are in an early race to qualify for the playoffs and will be keen to keep their positive start to the season going.

Both sides are likely to go all out for the win and, although one team could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-1 Bristol City

