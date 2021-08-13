Blackpool vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Blackpool will square off against Cardiff City in an EFL Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool are coming off a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup. Shayne Cavery, Callum Connelly and Keshi Anderson each scored a goal for Blackpool. They drew their Championship opener against Bristol City and are currently 10th in the table.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City progressed to the second round of the EFL Cup with an entertaining 3-2 win over Sutton United. Like Blackpool, they also drew their first game in the league, and are 15th in the table.

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

Blackpool and Cardiff City have played 20 games against each other so far. The Tangerines have prevailed on five occasions, while Cardiff have won seven games. Eight matches have resulted in draws.

The last game between the two sides ended in a 3-2 win for Cardiff City. Eoin Doyle scored a brace for Cardiff, while Joe Mason added a goal for the Blue Birds. Andrea Orlandi and Peter Clarke registered their names on the scoresheet for Blackpool.

Blackpool form guide (all competitions): D-W

Cardiff City form guide (all competitions): D-W

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Team News

Blackpool

Blackpool have not reported any injuries ahead of their game against Cardiff City.

Manager Neil Critchley is expected to make six or seven changes to the side which played mid-week in the cup, with Josh Bowler expected to return to the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

Kieffer Moore may be unavailable for selection as he pushes to regain match fitness following a grueling Euro 2020 campaign. James Collins is set to replace him, while Will Vaulks makes a return from suspension.

Tom Sang and Isaac Vassell have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Tom Sang and Isaac Vassell

Doubtful: Kieffer Moore

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Blackpool predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Grant Ward, Reece James, Kenny Dougall, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates, CJ Hamilton

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Smithies, Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson, Perry Ng, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Ryan Wintle, Joel Bagan, James Collins, Mark Harris

Blackpool vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both teams will be desperate to notch their first win of the season. Blackpool are unbeaten in five games on home soil and we envisage them holding Cardiff City to a draw.

We predict that the two sides will play out a goalless draw.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-0 Cardiff City

