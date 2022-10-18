Blackpool vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Blackpool will host Hull City at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday (October 19) night in the Championship.

The Seasiders have had mixed results this season but have begun picking up points as they seek to stave off another impending relegation battle. They played out a tense and highly entertaining 3-3 draw against Sheffield United in their last game. Blackpool overturned a two-goal deficit to take the lead before being pegged back deep in injury time. They are 19th in the standings with 16 points.

Hull, meanwhile, have struggled this season, prompting the dismissal of manager Shota Arveladze. Andy Dawson has been handed an interim manager role but has failed to turn things around. Most recently, he oversaw a 2-0 loss to Birmingham City as the Tigers continue their search for a new permanent boss.

The visitors are 21st in the league table with 14 points from as many games. They are just one point above the drop zone.

Blackpool vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between Blackpool and Hull. The hosts have won 35 of those games, while the visitors have won 40. There have been 31 draws between the two teams.

The Seasiders are unbeaten in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2005.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last 13 across competitions.

The Tigers have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 28.

Blackpool have picked up seven points at home this season, the third-fewest in the Championship.

Blackpool vs Hull City Prediction

Blackpool are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing four of their five games before that. They have, however, won just one of their last six games at home and could struggle here.

Hull, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost seven of their last eight league games. They have lost their last four away outings on the bounce and are winless on the road this season.

The hosts should take all three points, as they are in better form than their opponents.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-0 Hull City

Blackpool vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackpool

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Only one team has scored in six of the visitors' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

