Blackpool vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Blackpool and Hull City go head-to-head at the Bloomfield Road Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on an impressive seven-game unbeaten run against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Blackpool failed to return to winning ways last Wednesday as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Neil Critchley’s men have now lost each of their most recent two games, while managing one win from their last 10.

This poor run of results has seen Blackpool drop to 13th place in the EFL Championship standings after picking up 30 points from 25 games.

Meanwhile, Hull City’s unbeaten run came to an end at the City Ground Stadium where they lost 2-1 against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Prior to that, Grant McCann’s side were on an impressive run, claiming four wins and two draws from six games.

With 23 points from 23 games, Hull City are currently 19th on the log, four points above the relegation zone.

Blackpool vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Hull City hold a better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 40 wins from the last 105 meetings between the sides. Blackpool have picked up 34 wins in that time, while 31 games have ended all square.

Blackpool Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

Hull City Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Blackpool vs Hull City Team News

Blackpool

The hosts will be without the services of Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Matty Virtue, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Reece James and Ryan Wintle are both out with COVID-19.

Injured: Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward, Matty Virtue

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Reece James, Ryan Wintle

Hull City

With a few players back from the sidelines, Lewie Coyle remains the only injury concern for Hull City.

Injured: Lewie Coyle

Suspended: None

Blackpool vs Hull City Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; James Husband, Daniel Gretarsson, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dujon Sterling; Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine, Jerry Yates

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Blackpool vs Hull City Prediction

After a superb run of four straight wins, Hull City appear to have fallen off the rails and are without a win in their last three outings. Despite their recent struggles, they head into Saturday’s game as the more in-form side and we predict they will end their winless run against the hosts.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Hull City

Edited by Peter P