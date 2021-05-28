Blackpool vs Lincoln City prediction, preview, team news and more | League One play-offs finals 2020-21

Blackpool and Lincoln City square off in the League One play-off finals on Sunday at Wembley Stadium as both sides look to secure Championship promotion.

The Tangerines, last seen in the second-tier in 2015, saw off Oxford United 6-3 on aggregate in the last round, though not before a pulsating six-goal stalemate in the return leg.

With just one victory and five defeats from their opening seven games of the 2020-21 league campaign, Neil Critchley's side were once languishing in the relegation zone. They later produced a spectacular turnaround in performances and now stand on the brink of securing long-awaited promotion.

Meanwhile, the Imps capped off a highly erratic campaign, but accrued enough points to sneak into top-six places. They haven't played in the Championship since the 1998-99 season.

Blackpool vs Lincoln City Head-To-Head

There have been 56 clashes between the sides before, with Blackpool (34) winning almost thrice in as many fixtures as Lincoln City (12).

However, in the league phase of the 2020-21 season, the Imps were unbeaten in both games against them, winning 3-2 away from home before sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home.

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Lincoln City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Blackpool vs Lincoln City Team News

Blackpool

The Tangiers might play the same line-up which drew to Oxford United in the second-leg. Arsenal loanee Daniel Ballard will be assessed before kick-off while Marvin Ekpiteta is also on stand-by.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣 𝗠𝗔: "James Jones and Adam Jackson won’t feature. We have 50/50's with others which aren’t ideal, but we expect them to be available. " pic.twitter.com/SEpQla2ttp — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 28, 2021

Lincoln City

James Jones and Adam Jackson have been confirmed to miss the finals by manager Michael Appleton, who might also make a few changes to his side.

Joe Walsh's promising cameo against Sunderland might earn him a recall into the starting XI, while Conor McGrandles might start in midfield.

Injured: James Jones and Adam Jackson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool vs Lincoln City Predicted XI

Blackpool (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Ollie Turton, Daniel Ballard, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Stewart, Kenny Dougall, Elliot Embleton; Ellis Simms, Jerry Yates.

Lincoln City (4-3-3): Alex Palmer; Regan Poole, Joe Walsh, Timothy Eyoma, Tayo Edun; Conor McGrandles, Liam Bridcutt, Jorge Grant; Brennan Johnson, Tom Hopper, Morgan Rogers.

Blackpool vs Lincoln City Prediction

Although form goes out the window in all finals, Blackpool's latest run of form cannot be ignored and we're banking on them to eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln City