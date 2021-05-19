Blackpool vs Oxford United prediction, preview, team news and more | League One Playoffs 2020-21

Blackpool will trade tackles with Oxford United at Bloomfield Road on Friday in the second leg of their League One Playoff semifinal.

The hosts hold the advantage in the tie, having won the first leg with a convincing 3-0 victory away from home. Ellis Simms was the star of the show with a brace to power the seasiders to the win.

Blackpool finished the regular season in third place, while Oxford United occupied the final playoff spot.

The winner of this tie will earn a place in the final of the League One Playoff against Sunderland or Lincoln City and potential promotion to the Championship.

📽 "The Tangerine Army will be there - and I can't wait for that."



Neither can we Neil, as we prepare to welcome some of our fans back to Bloomfield Road on Friday night.



🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/hcfqZC7091 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) May 19, 2021

Blackpool vs Oxford United Head-to-Head

This will be the 37th meeting between the sides and Blackpool have the much better record with 17 wins. Oxford United have 11 wins to their name, while the two sides shared the spoils on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on Tuesday when Blackpool secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

Blackpool ended the regular season with a four-game winning streak and Tuesday's win made it five victories on the bounce. Oxford United have won three of their last five games.

Blackpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Oxford United form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Blackpool vs Oxford United Team News

Blackpool

The hosts have five injury concerns ahead of Friday's clash. Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Bez Lubala, Marty Virtue and CJ Hamilton are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for Blackpool.

Injuries: Daniel Gretarsson, Gary Madine, Bez Lubala, Marty Virtue, CJ Hamilton

Suspension: None

Quick turn around as we start work ahead of the second leg on Friday. Training at the stadium today - team meeting, recovery work, refuel and on the next one...#OUFC pic.twitter.com/7GgHzeVJ80 — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) May 19, 2021

Oxford United

Marcus McGuane and John Mousinho have both been sidelined by fitness issues, while the influential Sam Long is a doubt for the visit of Oxford United.

There are no suspension worries for manager Karl Robinson.

Injuries: Marcus McGuane, John Mousinho

Suspension: None

Blackpool vs Oxford United Predicted XI

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell (GK); Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Daniel Ballard, Oliver Turton; Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart, Kenneth Dougall, Elliot Embleton; Ellis Simms, Jerry Yates

Oxford United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Stevens (GK); Josh Ruffels, Robert Atkinson, Elliot Moore, Jamie Hanson; Mark Sykes, Cameron Brannagan, James Henry; Brandon Barker, Matt Taylor, Elliot Lee

Blackpool vs Oxford United Prediction

Blackpool's overwhelming advantage puts them in the driving seat in this tie and Oxford United are likely to throw caution to the wind in their search for goals.

This could leave them exposed at the back and Blackpool have the ability to punish them. We are predicting a victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Oxford United