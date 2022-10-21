Blackpool vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Blackpool will host Preston North End at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have struggled for form of late and currently sit dangerously close to the drop zone with a quarter of the season now gone. They were beaten 3-1 on home turf by struggling Hull City in their last league game and were rather toothless in attack with just one shot on target all game.

Blackpool sit 21st in the Championship standings with 16 points picked up so far. They are just two points above the drop zone and will aim to widen that gap.

Preston North End have had mixed results this season but continue their pursuit of the playoff spots. They beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in their game on Tuesday, with Greg Cunningham scoring the sole goal of the game early after the restart with a towering header to mark just his first goal for the club since February 2021.

The visitors sit ninth in the league table with 22 points and can enter the playoff spots with maximum points this weekend.

Blackpool vs Preston North End Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 98 meetings between Blackpool and Preston North End. The hosts have won 31 of those games, while the visitors have won 47 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Preston have scored at least one goal in seven of their last nine away games across all competitions.

The Seasiders have picked up just seven points on home turf this season. Only Coventry City and newly-promoted Wigan Athletic have picked up fewer.

The Lilywhites have picked up 15 points on the road this season, the most in the Championship so far.

Ryan Lowe's side have the worst offensive record in the second-tier this season with just nine goals scored.

Blackpool vs Preston North End Prediction

Blackpool are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Preston's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will now be looking to build on that. They have lost just one of their eight league games on the road this season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Blackpool 0-1 Preston North End

Blackpool vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Preston

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

