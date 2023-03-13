Blackpool vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2023

Blackpool will host Queens Park Rangers at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have endured a rather torrid season and are now staring down the relegation barrel. They were beaten 2-0 by Bristol City last time out and could have no complaints after a rather lackluster display in front of goal.

Blackpool have picked up just 32 points from 36 games this season and currently sit 22nd in the league table. They will be determined to shake off their latest results and begin picking up important points when they play this week.

QPR have endured an abysmal run of results since the departure of manager Michael Beale and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. New boss Gareth Ainsworth had a sluggish start to the job but guided the Hoops to their first win of the year on Saturday as they beat struggling Watford 1-0 away from home.

Blackpool vs Queens Park Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Blackpool and QPR. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Blackpool have picked up just 18 points on home turf this season. Only the last-placed Wigan Athletic (14) have picked up fewer.

QPR have conceded 52 league goals this season and are one of just six teams in the English second-tier to have conceded 50+ goals.

The Tangerines have kept eight league clean sheets this season, the third-fewest in the championship so far.

Blackpool vs Queens Park Rangers Prediction

Blackpool have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last six games on home turf and will hope to maximize their home advantage this week.

The Hoops' latest result ended a five-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that on Tuesday. They have, however, struggled to impress on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool vs Queens Park Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Blackpool

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the Hoops' last seven matches)

