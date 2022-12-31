Blackpool vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023 

Blackpool will host Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on Sunday (January 1) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a rather poor season, as they find themselves in the drop zone with half the season gone. Blackpool lost 2-1 at home to Sheffield United in their last game, finding themselves two goals down before Marvin Ekpiteta scored a second-half consolation strike. Blackpool are 23rd in the Championship standings with 25 points from 25 games.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are enjoying a stellar campaign and have their sights on the playoffs just months after their promotion to the Championship. They trounced Wigan Athletic 4-1 in their last game, with four players getting on the scoresheet, including Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.

The visitors are fourth in the league table with 37 points from 25 games.

Blackpool vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Blackpool and Sunderland. The hosts have won 19 of those games, while the visitors have won 27.

There have been 19 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Blackpool have picked up 11 points at home in the league this season. Only newly promoted Wigan Athletic (9) have picked up fewer.

The Black Cats have picked up 21 points on the road in the league this season. Only Sheffield United (26) have picked up more.

Blackpool vs Sunderland Prediction

Blackpool are on an eight-game winless streak since early November. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six league outings. They are unbeaten in their last five away matches, picking up three wins and two draws, and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Sunderland

Blackpool vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last five games.)

